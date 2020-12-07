VANCOUVER -- Lower Mainland residents should prepare for a soggy start to the week as Environment Canada is warning of an "intense" system bringing heavy rain to the region.

The federal forecaster issued the warning early Monday morning, saying 60 to 90 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Monday and through Tuesday morning.

"Showers have developed across the region this morning," the warning says.

"These showers will continue today and are expected to intensify to heavy rain this evening over Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, west and central Fraser Valley."

By midday on Tuesday, the rain is expected to ease. Even so, the rest of the week's forecast is full of showers.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," Environment Canada's warning says.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Tuesday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures staying steady around 10 C in Vancouver.

It could cool off slightly by Friday, with temperatures forecast to be no higher than 6 C and lows expected to dip to 2 C.