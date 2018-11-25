

People across the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley are asked to brace for stormy weather as the region is expected to be pounded by heavy rain and gusty winds.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued the alerts, warning the storm will bring close to 80 millimeters of rain by Tuesday morning, which is expected to cause localized flooding and washouts near creeks, rivers and culverts.

Strong winds of up to 70 km/h are also expected between Sunday evening and Monday evening.

“The strong southerly winds will coincide with high tides and may produce higher-than-normal water levels (storm surge) for areas near the shore,” the weather agency said in the alert.

Last year, the seawall around False Creek was flooded when the so-called King Tide swept through the area.

High tide is expected around 8:30 a.m. Monday.