Rain washes out Vancouver Canadians' home opener – again

Baseball fans in Vancouver will have to wait a little longer for the Canadians' home opener, which was delayed for a second time due to rain.

Initially set for Friday, the game against the Spokane Rockies was pushed to Saturday because of soggy conditions on the field at Nat Bailey Stadium. But Saturday brought no reprieve from the rain, prompting the team to push the game back another day due to "unplayable field conditions & inclement weather."

The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 1:05 p.m., making up one of the rained-out games. The first pitch in the second game is set for 30 minutes after the end of the first.

But anyone planning to head to the ballpark Sunday would be wise to check the forecast and the team's website first. A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to rainfall and it's not expected to be lifted until at least Sunday evening.

"A long-duration rainfall event is expected," the statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says.

"A strong southwest flow will direct two systems towards the south coast over the Easter long weekend. Periods of rain associated with the first system will ease slightly later today and then become heavy tonight and continue through most of Sunday as the second system arrives."

According to a statement from the team, people with tickets for any one of the cancelled games can use them as "undated vouchers" to be redeemed for another game during the 2023 season.