Rain returns to Metro Vancouver for 1st time in weeks as region deals with impacts of drought

Metro Vancouverites woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.

It's the first time the region's seen rain this month as a weeks-long drought has led to dry conditions and record-breaking high temperatures.

Showers are in Vancouver's forecast for the next week, with the exception of Sunday during the daytime, according to Environment Canada.

Even though the shift in weather will be welcome for many, it may not bring enough precipitation to ease concerns in some communities.

The Sunshine Coast, for example, is only expected to see about a millimetre of rain by Saturday morning. That region's main water reservoir has fallen to critically low levels, prompting a state of emergency.

Swimming pools, breweries, non-medical cannabis producers, businesses that bottle water, and those that transport and install concrete, cement and gravel were among those instructed to halt the use of potable water.

But the change in weather is expected to have an impact on the Lower Mainland's smoky skies. An air quality advisory has been in place since last week due to wildfires in the region and stagnant weather.

"Improvements are being measured in parts of the region and will continue through this evening and into Friday," Environment Canada's update on the advisory said Thursday.

"Northwesterly winds are expected to bring clean marine air into the region and displace the smoke. Improvements in air quality in parts of the Fraser Valley make take a little longer due to geography and proximity to the wildfires. It is expected that more significant improvements in air quality will occur Friday."

With files from The Canadian Press