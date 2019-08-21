

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver residents woke up to soggy skies on Wednesday, and the rain is expected to stick around throughout the day.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high chance of showers all day, until about 5 p.m.

From then, the likelihood of rain is lower, with around a 40 per cent chance heading into the evening and overnight. High temperatures will peak at 20 C.

By Thursday morning, the heavy clouds are expected to begin to clear and on Friday, Vancouver is predicted to see a mix of sun and cloud. High temperatures are expected to average around 21 C.

The start of next week is forecasted to see clear, sunny skies.

