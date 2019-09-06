

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





It may be the last chance for Vancouverites to get outside and enjoy the sun for a while, as several days of rain are creeping into the weather forecast starting this weekend.

Friday is still expected to be sunny, with high temperatures reaching 25 C by the water and 28 inland. With humidity, however, it could feel closer to 29 or 31 inland.

Overnight, clouds will begin to roll in and by Saturday, it's expected to be mostly cloudy with highs reaching 22.

Then on Sunday, it's predicted to be rainy throughout the day, with highs hitting 21 and lows dipping to 15 C.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all currently have at least a 60 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday is currently expected to be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures only reaching 17 C.

