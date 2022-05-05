Racial slurs uttered before assault at family event in Richmond: RCMP

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly used racial slurs before assaulting a man in a residential area of Richmond, B.C., last weekend.

Authorities said the incident happened during a family event near Steveston Highway and Seventh Avenue Sunday afternoon.

"A man allegedly made racial remarks to the victim about his Indigenous heritage. When the victim confronted the man, a physical altercation took place during which the victim was allegedly assaulted," Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The alleged assailant had left by the time officers were called to the scene, but a suspect was later identified and arrested.

The man, whose name has not been released, was subsequently released on conditions.

It's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, or were both guests at the same event. CTV News has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more details.

Authorities said there are allegations that the victim "threatened the suspect while brandishing knife" following the initial assault.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident but has not spoken with investigators to come forward, by contacting either the Richmond RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.