Actor Seth Rogen's agreement to voice etiquette announcements with TransLink was started over Twitter, hashed out over phone calls and was never written down, according to TransLink records.

The actor's informal approach was one reason TransLink could quickly act to replace Morgan Freeman after a scandal -- but it also opened the door for Toronto's transit system to get in on the opportunity.

"It turned into a racing game as to who could get the content out," said Robert Willis, TransLink's social media manager, adding that he got a heads-up from Rogen personally that the rival deal to air similar announcements on Toronto's TTC was in the works.

Willis said TransLink brass agreed to the idea quickly because it was unique -- and a rare opportunity to match a popular name with Metro Vancouver transit service.

"We thought we would strike while the iron is hot," Willis said. "The opportunity doesn’t come up very often, let alone in a life time, in public transit that’s for sure."

Now, other transit agencies are trying to match, he said, saying Translink has received inquiries from Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Calgary and Ottawa.

In May, Morgan Freeman was slated to voice transit announcements as part of a promotional campaign with Visa. But accusations of harassment on set led to Translink stopping the recordings from being played almost as soon as they started.

That morning was "surreal", said Willis. When Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip tweeted Rogen's name as a replacement, the Vancouver-born actor responded -- and it "grew organically from there," he said.

Willis said he talked to Rogen's staff only briefly, with much of the interaction between the pair directly.

"He’s easy to talk to. Easy to work with. I was talking to him on the phone and him and an assistant. He said here’s my email, email me when you have ideas, I’ll get back to you," Willis said.

There was no cost to Rogen's time, according to records.

"It was verbally agreed that there would not be any payment for Seth's time and that TransLink would be responsible for the recording costs," said a memo obtained by CTV through a freedom of information request.

"The timeline for recording and releasing the material was very tight, and many of the decisions were made via phone calls with Seth," the memo says.

The recordings seem mostly popular with riders.

"I think they're awesome. They're funny, they represent Vancouver as well. It's a nice change," said SkyTrain user Shaharyar Ahmad at Burrard Station.

"I think it’s quirky but it won’t make anyone listen more than they did before," said bus rider Mariah Calvert.

TransLink has released around 10 recordings so far, of around 50. Some may be heard every twenty minutes on the Skytrain, and some may end up on a blooper reel, said Willis.

The announcements are temporary, and It's not clear what is next for the agency, he said. Right now, Emily Carr students are doing art for visual ads about etiquette.

In all it's been a unique experience, said Willis.

"It was really fun to work in and may never happen again," he said.