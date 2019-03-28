Off-leash dogs are a common sight at parks around Metro Vancouver, but one Delta woman is sharing photos of a very different off-leash animal spotted at a park.

Eva Nerelius says she was on a walk in Diefenbaker Park in Tsawwassen Saturday afternoon when she came across a meandering swine.

"It was quite surprising, I must say," Nerelius told CTV News Vancouver. "I really have no idea what kind of temperament pigs have so I snapped a photo and posted it on Facebook."

She says this is the first time she's ever spotted a pig walking around a park, but says the animal she spotted appears to be popular.

"Apparently in town they're quite well known," she said.

Facebook users identified the pig as "Hamlet," and said it lives in the area. Another pig, known as "Gunther" lives in the Boundary Bay area and has also been spotted by locals wandering around a local elementary school.

"I didn't even know they existed in Tsawwassen. Since then one of my friends has seen one of the resident pigs at a birthday party," Nerelius said.

Others commented on Nerelius' post, sharing their own interactions with the pig residents of Delta.

"We ran into Hamlet too! Such a sweet boy, he's just a really funny looking dog," wrote Sarah Campbell, sharing a photo of her petting a pig that appears to be the same animal as Nerelius spotted.

Another wrote about wanting to meet the pig's owner so her own pig and it could enjoy a stroll together.

But the pig's free wandering ways might run afoul of Delta's animal control bylaws.

According to the bylaw every owner of livestock must ensure they do not run, stray or trespass on a highway or any public space, or graze on unfenced land, unless that livestock is securely tethered or otherwise constrained and accompanied by a responsible person.

Delta defines a responsible person as the owner or otherwise has custody or control of the animal.

Ryan Voutilainen, Delta's animal shelter manager, stressed that livestock are only allowed in certain areas.

"Everybody has different kinds of pets, but no matter what pet you have, check with the local city you are in and see what's permitted," he said.

He said if city staff were to have come across the animal, he would've encouraged the owner to leave the park over safety concerns.

"Our concern is for public safety and the animal itself," Voutilainen said.

But Nerelius says she's happy she came across the swine, and the reaction it's received online.

"It's quite amusing."