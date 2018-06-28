

A quick-thinking Grade 3 student was honoured by police at his Burnaby, B.C. school for springing into action when he noticed a younger child was in danger.

Tony Leong was walking home from Douglas Road Elementary one day last month when he noticed a kindergartener was in the path of an oncoming car.

The nine-year-old, who was walking with his family and some other kids, took swift action, grabbing the little boy and pulling him out of the way.

"He almost got run over," the pint-sized protector told CTV News Thursday.

Crossing guard Kelly Engleson witnessed the incident, which occurred in a gas station driveway near what she calls an "extremely dangerous" intersection.

"I just yelled out, 'Boys and girls, stop. Look at the car,' and Tony instantly grabbed the little boy from the back of his jacket and stopped him," she said.

"That car went through, and there is no question in my mind that little boy would've been hit by that car."

Kelly said the intersection is busy, and she makes an effort to teach the kids who use her crosswalk to make sure they look both ways every time.

"Always look left and right and back and forward," Tony said.

His mother, Rachiel Bonilla, called Tony a "very, very brave kid. I'm so proud of him."

Kelly is proud too. She contacted the city about Tony, and earlier this week, he got a big surprise: a certificate of appreciation from the RCMP.

"I didn't tell him, but I put him in nice clothes, and he asked me, 'Why do I have to wear this?' and I told him that 'You are the special guest,'" his mother said.

Mounties presented the certificate in front of Tony's classmates.

"You recognized the danger your friends were in as an upcoming vehicle was turning into the gas station and pulled them to safety," the certificate said.

"You kept yourself safe as well as those around you. The world needs more people like you – never lose your bravery and courage to help those in need."

The paper he was handed, signed by Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh, also suggested a possible career path for the youngster.

"Maybe one day, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be lucky enough to have you as one of their police officers."

