VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says reports of large gatherings or dozens of people celebrating on party buses are "challenging," but she always prefers "the carrot before the stick."

She made the comment in response to questions about large groups on party buses as well as three Vancouver police officers testing positive for COVID-19 after breaking up a large gathering.

Henry says groups of more than 50 people can lead to fines and she knows her public health colleagues are "developing approaches that stop people from putting communities at risk."

She also says B.C. residents can safely celebrate the Canucks' advancement to the NHL playoffs by staying in small groups.