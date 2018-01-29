

CTV Vancouver

Dreams Take Flight presents

Queen of Hearts Gala for Dreams

Saturday, April, 7

River Rock Casino Resort

www.gala4dreams.com



Come paint the roses red and dance the night away... as Dreams Take Flight presents Queen of Hearts Gala for Dreams at the River Rock Casino Resort in support of Dreams Take Flight Vancouver.

With a Sparkling Dreams Cocktail, Four Course Dinner, Live and Silent Auctions and Live Music by SideOne, this will be a spectacular night of dinner, dancing and fundraising. For more information about the gala and to purchase your ticket, please visit gala4dreams.com

Dreams Take Flight is a registered national non-profit charity dedicated to providing the trip-of-a-lifetime to children with physical, mental, social and medical challenges. The Vancouver chapter has been taking deserving children with special needs from around British Columbia, to Disneyland since 1993!