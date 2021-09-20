Quality Design That Won't Break The Bank with Glen Peloso

VANCOUVER -

The bathroom is one of the most high traffic rooms of a household.

The fall season means everyone is spending more time indoors, making it the perfect time of year to spruce up well used spaces of the home.

Glen Peloso is an interior design expert who boasts more than 20 years of experience.

Peloso joined CTV Morning Live to share some tips to elevate the bathroom without breaking the bank.

One of the number one investments Peloso advised people make is a quality faucet.

Changing the facuet brings an element of luxury to the bathroom.

Peloso is a big fan of Canadian company Riobel.

Not only do their faucets boast stunning design, but they put a lot of integrity into quality and functionality.

Peloso then showcased a vast array of bathroom items from HomeSense and WINNERS.

Bathroom accessories that are on trend and on budget can be found there.

Switching out a couple key pieces like towels or a bathmat is an easy way to update a space.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to get inspired by all the finds Glen Peloso shared.