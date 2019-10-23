VANCOUVER - After a controversial election campaign with Jody Wilson-Raybould running as an Independent in Vancouver Granville, the incumbent candidate managed to keep her seat.

The former Liberal sat down with CTV Morning Live's Keri Adams and Jason Pires Wednesday to discuss her future in the House of Commons. Below is part of an eight-minute interview, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Jason Pires: Now as an Independent, how different is it going to be, how much tougher is it going to be to do the things that you wanted to do in Ottawa?

Jody Wilson-Raybould: I know that running as an Independent and winning as an Independent isn't something that happens all the time and I've been asked many questions about what an Independent can do, but I refuse to believe that not every seat in the House of Commons is important.

I'm going to continue to work incredibly hard as I always have to represent the constituents of Vancouver Granville and work across party lines with all of the members of Parliament in the House of Commons on the issues that are important to Canadians.

Pires: You've said on record that you will support some of the issues that the Liberals will bring, but just getting back to making your voice heard, some observers believe that the Liberals will make an effort to silence you. What's your answer to that?

Well I don't know who those observers are, but I refuse to accept the premise that simply because I'm not in the governing party that my voice isn't important. I think all 338 members of Parliaments' voices are important. They need to be heard, we need to look at a way of making political decisions differently so that all voices matter so that we can draw on the best ideas and the best solutions from everyone no matter which party they are in.

That's what I heard loudly and clearly from the people in Vancouver Granville that I spoke to, from the tens of thousands of people across the country that want to look at politics in a different way, not as divisive.

Keri Adams: You don’t get the funding as an Independent though, so if you were to join a party, what party would it be?

Every member of Parliament gets the exact same amount of money, there's some accounting for regional diversity in terms of travel but as an MP I will have my MP office like everyone else and I was elected and I am proud to be an Independent member of parliament. I believe that we need more independent voices in parliament and that's how I'm going to sit.

Adams: What would it take for you to join another party?

Well I had the choice of joining another party and the party system isn't something that I'm looking at. Again I was elected and I campaigned on being a strong, independent voice, one with integrity and one that works incredibly hard and I'm going to continue to do that proudly for the constituents of Vancouver Granville.

Adams: Are you surprised on the Liberal outcome based on the scandal during the election?

I don't know if I was surprised. I think that nationally this was a very divisive campaign, there was a lot of so-called mudslinging that one person is not as bad as another person and I think that's a very negative way to approach coming together as a country and addressing these issues. For me and for our campaign that wasn't my experience.

I heard from so many people that want to actually unite, that want to have conversations about real issues and work on seeking to addressing those issues and coming up with actions that will stand the test of time. That is opportunity we have and I appreciate that the people in Vancouver Granville saw that there is an option to do things differently.

Pires: Some believe our country is as divided as ever, so how do you unify as an Independent?

The citizens of this country have spoken. They have elected 338 members of Parliament. We have a minority, Liberal government situation and I hope that the prime minister and leaders of political parties will realize that we now have to work together to govern, to address … climate change. The only way we're going to do that in a meaningful way is if we work together.

The minority Liberal government doesn't have a monopoly on those issues, everybody needs to come together.

Adams: What is top of the agenda for you?

Well climate change I think should be top of the agenda for everyone. It certainly is for me, and it certainly is for the constituents that are in Vancouver Granville. I believe that now more than ever we need to look at democratic reform, that includes electoral reform, I will be working hard there.

I believe that we need to address true reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and as an Independent I certainly will work with all parliamentarians and that include senators. There's an opportunity to work with Independent senators in a minority government situation.

Pires: Does prime minister interest you one day?

I am really honoured to be the member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville. I'm going to continue to work incredibly hard to use my voice to address the issues that are confronting us today. I don't know what the future holds but I'm certainly focusing on being the member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville.