If you're looking for a job these days, you're going to need to do a lot more than just spruce up your resume.

As part of their screening, many potential employers will scour your social media accounts. That’s why you should take some time to ensure you’re putting your best cyber-foot forward.

“I only post pictures that I know (are) not going to upset anybody,” said one man we spoke to on the street.

“A lot of people don't think about what they post on there and a lot of people see it and it can get back to your boss,” warned another woman.

A CareerBuilder survey this year found that 70 per cent of potential employers used social media to screen candidates and more than half decided against hiring a candidate based on something they saw online.

“Maybe there was drug use, inappropriate comments or illegal activity,” said Donna Rosato, Consumer Reports’ senior money writer.

Reasons they didn't hire included excessive drinking or drug use, profanities, racist or sexist comments, suggestive or provocative photos and negative comments about previous employers.

Instead, you can use social media to your advantage. Applicants want to appear professional and well-connected in their fields. Posting academic achievements or charity work is another good idea.

“For example, maybe you do a lot of volunteer work,” said Rosato.

Before sending out your resume, polish up your profile and remove photos that could be deemed inappropriate.

"I have looked on people's social media if I were to hire them. I just want to see the type of persona they represent to see if I want them in the office," said one woman we spoke with on the street.

“I put on my professional cap on and I looked through my profile pictures and I said, ‘I dont know, I kind of took that when I was 16 and I’m really not the same person,” said Jeanette Torres, who is searching for a job.

As for pictures other people post of you, you can't delete them, but you can untag yourself.

Remember: It's easy to post photos and comments, but it can be difficult to remove them once they are online.

And don't forget about your email address. It's one of the first things employers will see, so make sure to keep it simple and professional as well.