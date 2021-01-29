British Columbia health officials are urging residents to stay home for holidays coming up next month like Family Day and the Lunar New Year.

In a joint statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the same approach needs to be taken as with other holidays over the past year and they should be put on hold or reimagined safely.

They say any travel beyond your local community, unless absolutely essential for work or medical care, is strongly discouraged right now.

Henry and Dix say COVID-19 can travel with us and we can just as easily bring it home.