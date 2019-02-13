

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A seven-month-old puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face underwent a successful surgery in Vancouver this morning.

Sam Taylor, the puppy's owner, says the vet told her Mugsy is doing well.

She says the surgeon realized that the Maltese-Japanese spitz had quite a bit more lip than he originally thought.

Taylor says the surgeon was able to use that bit of the lip to cover her nose, and put stents in her nostrils.

It was initially thought the surgeon would have to fold over her ear to replace the melted bone and skin on the top of her nose, which would have left Mugsy temporarily blind.

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face as she played outside at her home in Iran.

The pup lost her right eye and ear, and most of her face melted including her lip.

Taylor says she's relieved and excited that Mugsy will now have a better quality of life.