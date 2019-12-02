VANCOUVER -- Surrey residents got the chance to weigh in on the city's draft budget and the funding it has set aside for a planned switch to a municipal police force Monday.

Public consultations on Surrey's five-year draft budget took place Monday afternoon, with council set to vote on it later in the evening.

The proposed budget currently has $129 million allocated towards transitioning the police force, which was a key promise in Mayor Doug McCallum's election campaign last year. That pledge hinged on the premise that the community would be better served by a new department than it has been by the RCMP.

The province gave Surrey the green light to transition from RCMP jurisdiction to its own municipal police force back in August.

However, results from a survey released in September showed 54 per cent of residents polled were opposed to the idea of switching to a local police force.

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke says the results line up with what she's heard from locals.

"I've been out and about in Surrey a lot and hearing nothing but complaints about this transition," Locke said in September. "I'm hearing (that people) don't believe the mayor's comments that the public wants this."

The city's current contract with the RCMP expires in March 2021 and the Surrey Police Force is expected to be up and running in April 2021.

Surrey's open finance committee meeting was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in council chambers. A time for public consultation was scheduled following a presentation from the city's general manager of finance.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Alissa Thibault