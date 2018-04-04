

CTV Vancouver





Police are urging the public to be vigilant following a disturbing attack on an Aldergrove woman Tuesday night.

The victim was putting out trash at around 9:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, took her back into her home and sexually assaulted her.

The attacker took the woman's bedding and purse from the crime scene when he left.

"It goes without saying that this incident is very disturbing," Langley RCMP Supt. Murray Power said in a news release. "I can't stress enough how important it is for residents to be hyper vigilant and always cognizant of their surroundings."

These types of attacks affect the safety and security of "the entire community," Power said, and police are treating the incident as a priority.

Investigators are now trying to track down the bedding and purse, which is described as grey with silver trimmings. Anyone who sees either is asked to call police immediately.

The victim was taken to hospital but it’s unclear if she suffered physical injuries. Police said she was traumatized by the attack, and will be supported by victim services.

Officers from Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services, Behaviours Sciences Group and all units of the Langley RCMP detachment are working together to help find a suspect. So far, no description has been released.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the RCMP's tip line at 604-532-3398.