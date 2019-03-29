

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking people to keep their distance as officers investigate an undisclosed "serious incident" that unfolded in the Central City area of Surrey overnight.

The RCMP hasn't released any details about what happened except that it began at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 13300 block of 98A Avenue.

Armed officers from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were called to the scene to help with the incident overnight.

The RCMP warned the public there will be road closures in the area "for a significant amount of time" as they continue investigating Friday.

"Police are requesting the public stay away from the area," the Surrey detachment said in a news release.

"The scene and situation is now contained and there is no further risk to the public."

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Surrey Mounties at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.