VANCOUVER -- Shots rang out Tuesday just steps from a restaurant patio in a Vancouver neighbourhood as diners enjoyed dinner and drinks on an unseasonably warm October evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on West 29th Avenue on the west side of Dunbar Street.

According to police, a man and woman with a young child had just exited the restaurant when two men approached them and began shooting.

Police say the man was hit by gunfire and he was taken to hospital to be treated for what are being described as non-life threatening injuries. The woman and child he was with were not hurt and no bystanders were injured.

Diners on the patio at Bells and Whistles say as soon as they heard the shots they hit the deck — with some even crawling under their tables for safety.

Witnesses reported two men running from the scene, and also say there happened to be two police cars just across Dunbar Street when the shooting took place.

One man told CTV News as soon as the shooting stopped, both of the nearby police cars roared across the street and began securing the area.

Moments later, just blocks away at the intersection of West 27th Avenue and Blenheim Street, neighbours heard a loud bang as a grey Jeep SUV crashed into a parked truck.

It’s not clear if Vancouver police were in pursuit of the SUV when it crashed, but officers were there immediately and took two people into custody.

At one point officers had their guns drawn.

“Hey, where’s the other guy,” one of the officers yelled.

“I didn’t hear the responses or the full exchange but they were trying to get information out of him and then they handcuffed and put him in the van," he said.

Gunfire and police pursuits are not normal activities for Dunbar residents and the incident left some feeling uneasy.

“I grew up in this neighbourhood since I was a child and there’s never been any type of issue involving firearms,” said McLeod.

Tuesday night police said they didn’t know yet if the shooting was targeted but said that question would form part of their investigation.

Officers remained on scene Wednesday morning.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott