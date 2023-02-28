Public schools in North Vancouver, West Vancouver closed due to snow

The latest snowfall to hit B.C.'s South Coast has prompted the closure of all public schools in North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

A number of private schools in Metro Vancouver also opted to close Tuesday, and early classes at Simon Fraser University were cancelled due to the weather.

In an online statement, SFU said all campuses would be closed until 10 a.m., and that "all in-person classes, exams, university services and campus activities" would be suspended until that time.

"Online classes are not impacted and will proceed as scheduled," the university said.

The North Vancouver and West Vancouver school districts confirmed Tuesday’s closures in brief statements on their websites, blaming the same snowy conditions that have prompted warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, parts of Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

"Student safety is our first priority," reads the West Vancouver Schools weather closure protocols. "Every effort will be made to keep schools open, but parents are encouraged to establish a plan for their children in the event of early dismissal or school closure."

The University of British Columbia had not cancelled any classes as of 8 a.m., but acknowledged the weather conditions in a brief message that advised students to "wear sensible footwear."