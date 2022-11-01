Public mischief trial: Doug McCallum's defence questions RCMP tactics

SURREY, B.C. -

On the second day of the trial for outgoing Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, defence is questioning the tactics used by the Surrey RCMP in conducting their investigation.

McCallum, who is charged with public mischief is on trial accused of making a false report to police that a driver ran over his foot in a grocery store parking lot.

Sgt. Andre Johnny, working out of the Surrey detachment, was the lead investigator in the case until it was handed over to E-Division to try and avoid a conflict of interest.

While cross-examining Johnny, defence lawyer Richard Peck referred to the fact that McCallum went to hospital after the September 2021 incident and that a medical report indicates there was “swelling detected on the left foot.”

Peck asks if that is the place where McCallum said his foot had been run over.

Johnny answered, “That is correct.”

Peck also referred to investigative notes indicating that Mounties talked about putting a surveillance team on McCallum to see if he was limping and seizing his cell phone, but did not go ahead with it.

“What on earth is a surveillance team going to uncover about McCallum? He’s the mayor of Surrey. He’s a 77-year-old man going about his business. What is a surveillance team going to find out?” asks Peck.

Surveillance video from outside of the Save-On Foods where the incident unfolded was played in court Monday and did not appear to show McCallum limping.

However, Peck pointed to RCMP notes from a review of the video that indicated McCallum "moved foot, leg when vehicle is moving. Can not say conclusively if foot is run over or not.”

Peck pointed Johnny to those notes.

“To this day, you can not say conclusively whether the foot was run over or not?” he asked the investigator.

“That is correct,” Johnny responded, later saying believes "that the movement of the leg was in relation to the driver of the vehicle, putting the vehicle into drive and the leg was moved to get out of the way.”

The woman McCallum accused of running him over shared her testimony on Monday.

Deborah Johnstone says she had a heated argument with McCallum in the grocery store parking lot, where she demanded he resign.

She declined to comment on the matter outside of court in order to respect the legal process, but was all smiles as she left the courthouse.

“It’s going great, the truth will win. All you've got to do is tell the truth,” said Johnstone as she exited the building.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa