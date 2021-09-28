Public asked to avoid area of Squamish as police search for man believed to be armed with a gun

VANCOUVER -

Mounties in Squamish are asking the public to avoid the scene of what they describe as an "ongoing police incident."

In a brief statement Tuesday afternoon, the local RCMP detachment asked residents and visitors to stay away from the intersection of Diamond and Diamond Head roads.

Officers are investigating a report of a man with a gun in that area. They say there is no risk to the public outside the area, and that there have been no reports of injuries or shots fired.

Additionally, those who are nearby are asked not to post any photos on social media, saying they could reveal officers' location.

Initially the RCMP described the location as near the London Drugs, but it is not clear whether anything happened in or around the drugstore itself.

The suspect has been described as having a rifle and being in his 40s with a slim to medium build. He is wearing a dark jacket and dark pants, Mounties said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Squamish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.