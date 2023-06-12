Psychiatric nurse disciplined for providing diagnosis for clients he’d never met: BCCNM

A psychiatric nurse from Nelson, B.C., is facing public reprimand after issuing a diagnosis to people he’d never met.

According to a disciplinary notice posted on the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, Daniel Metzger committed several acts of professional misconduct between October and December of 2021.

“(Metzger) provided a report on behalf of clients that inferred a psychiatric diagnosis for third parties that they had never met,” BCCNM wrote in its consent agreement with the nurse, which the parties entered on June 9.

“This conduct represented the lack of professional judgement and critical thinking expected of a registered psychiatric nurse,” the notice reads.

On top of a public reprimand, Metzger has agreed to a undergo a regulatory practice consulting program “to address the foundational issues underpinning this agreement.”