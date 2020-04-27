VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials are set to give an update on novel coronavirus Monday, including whether there were any additional deaths or outbreaks over the weekend.

Monday's update is expected to cover a two-day span, as there was no update given Sunday.

During Saturday's briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 95 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. They also said two more people had died, which brought the total number of deaths in the province up to 100.

Forty of those new cases are connected to the ongoing outbreak at the Mission Institution federal prison in the Fraser Valley. At that facility, 106 inmates have tested positive for the virus, as well as 12 staff members.

With that update, there have been 1,948 cases of COVID-19 confirmed through testing in B.C. Of those, 96 people were in hospital with the virus and 41 were in critical care as of Saturday.

A total of 1,137 people have recovered from the virus in B.C., officials said Saturday.

