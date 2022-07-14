Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion

The province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.

The ministers of transportation and infrastructure, environment and climate change strategy and responsible for TransLink, and of the state for infrastructure are holding a news conference Thursday morning.

Public engagement ended in June and advance work to relocate utilities is already underway. An approved business case from the province is expected by this fall.

The 16-kilometre extension was originally supposed to be built in two phases.

The first from King George Station to 166 Street in Fleetwood, which was slated to be completed by 2025.

The second portion to Langley City Centre was expected to be operational by 2030.

However, last July, the federal government committed to funding $1.3 billion to the project, allowing it to be built all at one time.

That’s expected to save the province about $500 million and could mean the full extension would be operational two years early and running by late 2028.

The cost of the project has increased over the years, but the last estimate was $3.95 billion