Province to provide update on record wildfire season and unprecedented drought levels across B.C.

The province is set to provide an update Wednesday on British Columbia's wildfire and drought situation.

This year is the worst fire season on record, with more than 1.5 million hectares burned so far, and a lack of rain is only worsening conditions.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 360 active wildfires burning across B.C.

Hundreds of people remain on evacuation order and thousands more are on alert.

B.C. is experiencing severe drought levels, which officials measure that on a scale of zero to five.

Five is the highest level and indicates adverse impacts on both communities and ecosystems are almost certain.

Most of B.C.’s water basins are now at Drought Level 4 or 5.

Residents are being urged to conserve water.

Metro Vancouver will soon move to Stage 2 water restrictions.

Those will come into effect on Friday and prohibit all lawn watering.

The restrictions are expected to be in place until mid-October.