If you have an unexpected expense and are one of the more than 150,000 British Columbians that relies on payday loans each year, new consumer protections are on the way.

The B.C. government is looking to amend laws to further regulate the high-cost credit industry. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth introduced the Business Practices and Consumer Protect Act Tuesday. If passed, a press release says changes will include:

Creating borrowers' rights

Setting limits on borrowing costs

Banning some fees and charges

Restricting the use of borrowers' personal information

Mandating all businesses in the industry be licensed by Consumer Protection BC

The reforms build on other tweaks made in 2018 that sought to lower the maximum fee that non-traditional money lenders can provide, and capping fees for those cashing government assistance cheques.

Farnworth is expected to provide more details at a press conference Tuesday at 2pm.

This is a developing story. We will have updates throughout the day as more information becomes available.