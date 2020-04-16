VANCOUVER -- B.C. will update its novel coronavirus case numbers Thursday, but it won't be through a live briefing.

The update, which is expected to be released in the afternoon, will be delivered by a news release.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have delivered more than 50 briefings since the COVID-19 crisis began.

During Wednesday's update, they said three more people had died from the virus and 44 more people had tested positive.

A total of 75 people have died from COVID-19 in B.C., with the majority of them being patients at long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland. But one of the most recent deaths was a man in his 60s in the Interior Health region who was recovering from the virus at home.

Of the 1,561 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., the vast majority have been in the Lower Mainland, where there are 670 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 623 cases in the Fraser Health region.

While a news briefing isn't scheduled for Thursday, health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province's modelling of the pandemic Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday