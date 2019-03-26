

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government has proposed amendments that would add about 107 hectares of new land to six of the province's protected parks.

The Environment Ministry says the acquisition of private land would mean the addition of 29 hectares to Bridge Lake Provincial Park in the Cariboo region, four hectares to Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Provincial Park in the Kootenays and 35 hectares of Syringa Provincial Park near Castlegar.

The amendments, following the introduction of a bill, would include renaming John Dean Park to Lau,welnew, which means “place of refuge.”

Environment Minister George Heyman says giving the park a traditional Indigenous name connects people with the original history and cultures of B.C. and supports ongoing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

