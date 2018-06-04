

The Canadian Press





Opponents of the federal government's decision to purchase and build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion intend to hold what they are calling a national day of action today.

Demonstrations are planned at politician's offices right across the country, including more than 40 in B.C. – ranging from one at Premier John Horgan's office, to rallies at the offices of Liberal cabinet ministers Harjit Sajjan and Jody Wilson-Rabould.

LeadNow.ca, Greenpeace and the Sierra Club are among those backing the so-called “snap actions,” which are also planned at the offices of opposition MP's, such as New Democrat Jenny Kwan and in Interior locations ranging from Prince George to Cranbrook.

Organizers say voters must speak up before billions of tax dollars are wasted on the project to more than triple the volume of bitumen moving from the Edmonton-area to Burnaby for shipment overseas by tanker.