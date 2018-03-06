

The Canadian Press





Metro Vancouver opponents of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion believe their protests could cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars – if they can impede the project for just three more weeks.

Demonstrators say trees must be cut on Burnaby Mountain in advance of drilling for the pipeline tunnel, and they say if they can halt the logging until March 26, protections for migratory birds will take effect, preventing any cutting until August.

They believe the delay could cost Kinder Morgan about half-a-billion dollars and say they are ready to be arrested in order to achieve their goal.

The Trans Mountain pipeline has federal approval for expansion, tripling its capacity to carry bitumen and other oil products from the Edmonton-area to port in Burnaby, where an expanded tanker facility will load vessels for offshore shipment.