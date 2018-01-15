

The Canadian Press





As high-ranking diplomats gather in Vancouver for a summit to discuss ways to reduce the growing threat from North Korea's nuclear weapons program, a coalition of women representing feminist peace movements from across the globe will be demanding a seat at the table.

The protesters plan a march and rally tonight in downtown Vancouver.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are hosting the summit, which gets underway tomorrow, although a pre-summit dinner is set for this evening.

Foreign ministers from China and Russia are not invited to the Vancouver summit but Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have already said those two countries will be vital in managing the security and stability of the Korean Peninsula.