

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





Security cameras and dash cams can give consumers the ammunition they need to fight back against unscrupulous service workers, catch the bad behaviour of caregivers or even give your insurance company proof in a car accident. And you don't need a lot skill to set them up.

A top-selling motion-activated wireless camera on the market is the Netgear Arlo Pro. You can watch and capture video with HD clarity on your mobile device. It comes with one gigabyte of free cloud storage for up to seven days and sells for about $280.

"There's a magnet. You mount this piece and you can pretty much put them anywhere you want," said Allen Wong, general manager of the Cambie Best Buy.

The Nest Cam is another top rated security camera. It’s Consumer Reports-recommended and costs about $250.

Another popular item is the doorbell camera. They let you see who's at the door, and allows you to talk to the person or open the door with your mobile device. It can even recognize who you know and who you don't to alert you.

Consumer Reports recommends the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for about $250.

Some security and doorbell cameras need a strong Wi-Fi signal, and subscription fees for cloud storage can cost you extra.

One of the most popular selling items is the dash cam, especially to capture accidents.

"A dash cam can provide evidence and be used by an insurance company to prove that you weren’t liable, that the other person was at fault," explained Michelle Naranjo with Consumer Reports.

If you’re buying a dash cam, look for high-resolution of at least 1080p, low light capability for when it’s dark, at least 35 GB of storage, and make sure it comes with a long loop time so it doesn’t record over essential footage.

But remember with all cameras, depending on the situation, the video you record could also be used against you.

Some security cameras also have solar power and no longer need an internet connection using LTE cellular networks instead.