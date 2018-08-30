

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





Look under your kitchen sink, in your laundry room or even in your cosmetic bag and you’ll find household products that can put your child at risk.

The B.C. Poison Control Centre handles around 11,000 calls concerning kids under the age of six each year, and the majority of poisonings happen in the home.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, a non-profit group, thousands of kids in North America are treated in emergency rooms after swallowing button batteries.

That’s why it’s important to make sure toys and other household electronics have battery compartments secured with a screwdriver.

“Button-cell batteries are small flat batteries that look like coins. It becomes a choking hazard, and asphyxiation may occur,” explained Don Huber, Consumer Reports product safety expert.

There are more dangers in your house you might not even think about. Exposure to cosmetics and personal-care products were the most common reasons for reports to poison control centers for children under six.

“Many of them contain ethanol, which is the same type of alcohol you find in alcoholic beverages. Just a small amount can cause a young child of, say, 25 pounds or less to become extremely intoxicated,” said Huber.

Also dangerous: cleaning products. When it comes to these items, you can do more than just store them out of the reach of children.

“Keep cleaners and other products in the containers in which they were bought because they usually have child-resistant closures,” Huber advised.

As for those colorful laundry detergent pods that can look like candy? Consumer Reports recommends not even having them in the house if you have young kids.

Remember that even if you put some of these products in a higher place, a curious child may use a chair to reach them.

If you suspect that your child has ingested some kind of toxic product, call the B.C. Poison Information Centre at 604-682-5050 or 9-1-1 if you see that your child has fainted, doesn’t wake up, or is bleeding.