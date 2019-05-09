

The province's police watchdog has submitted a report to Crown prosecutors for consideration of charges over a collision between a Vancouver police vehicle and a cyclist.

The Independent Investigation Office says the collision occurred at about 10 p.m. on May 18, 2018 in the intersection of West 46th Avenue and Oak Street in Vancouver.

The cyclist was originally thought to have minor injuries.

But, on May 1, 2019, the IIO was told by the province's Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner that the injury constituted "serious harm."

The watchdog says it will not make any further comments as the matter is currently with Crown prosecutors.

The IIO is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.