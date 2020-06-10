VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan says the government and the province's provincial health officer have approved a proposal for Vancouver to be a hub city for the NHL.

Horgan made the announcement on Wednesday during his weekly media availability.

"As a result, I've written to the prime minister advising him that Vancouver and British Columbia would welcome the NHL as per the plan that was put together by the Vancouver Canucks, the NHL, and of course, public health officials," he said.

Horgan said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has reviewed the plan, and it involves a "modification" to the quarantine plan that would allow a team to be a family entity or a bubble.

"So those individuals within that organization would stay together in that one hotel. They would travel to Rogers Arena together in private transportation," Horgan said. "Any testing would be the responsibility of the club. No interaction with the public would take place for the 14-day quarantine period."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.