VANCOUVER -- Hoping to curb the fourth COVID-19 wave in B.C., proof of vaccination status will be required for some non-essential businesses, health officials announced Monday.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at a joint news conference.

The vaccine certificates – known as the B.C. vaccine card – will be required at restaurants, fitness centres, casinos, organized indoor events like conferences and weddings, movie theatres and ticketed sporting events, indoor concerts, officials said.

One dose of vaccine will be required to enter those businesses and events as of Sept. 13 and full vaccination will be required by Oct. 24.

"Getting vaccinated is the way forward through the pandemic," Horgan said during the news conference. "There is no reason why those who are anxious to participate in the social and economic life of our community can't take that next step and get that safe, effective vaccine."

Henry said Monday vaccines have "changed the way" B.C. can deal with pandemic, but there are still waves of cases, particularly in those who are unvaccinated.

B.C.'s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases reached as low as 35 per day at the beginning of July, but has since climbed back up to 555. Hospitalizations have also been increasing steadily in recent weeks.

Health officials have previously said the majority of cases involve people who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Horgan warned there "may be bumps along the way" as this is the first time B.C. has implemented a program like this one.

