Prolific offender caught during break-and-enter in northern B.C.

A repeat offender is facing several charges after being caught during a break-and-enter in northern B.C. earlier this week.

Prince George RCMP say officers on patrol found a man emerging from a gap in a chain link fence near the parking lot of a building in the 100 block of George Street just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Police officers noted a large tote, laptops and tablets laying in the snow on the opposite side of the fence," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a news release Friday.

"Investigators stopped to speak with the man, and it was during this time they heard an audible alarm coming from the nearby building."

The suspect was arrested and identified as 43-year-old Prince George resident William Gerald McBride.

Mounties said they're familiar with McBride from other encounters with police.

"At the time of his arrest, Mr. McBride was bound by a probation order from a previous conviction of break-and-enter and was on a release order with curfew conditions from a separate investigation still before the courts," said Cooper.

"He was found to be violating both court documents at the time of his arrest."

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved several charges against McBride, including break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments and resisting arrest.

McBride will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.