

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The BC Centre for Disease Control says products purchased from an herbal clinic in Surrey, B.C., may contain lead or mercury and pose a serious health risk.

The centre says in a news release that at least one client of A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Clinic Ltd. has become ill from lead poisoning.

It says products sold at the clinic were not authorized by Health Canada and should be safely discarded.

Officials with the Fraser Health authority inspected the facility and the release says the clinic has been ordered closed.

Ayurvedic medicine is a traditional style of health care practised in India.

The centre says most ayurvedic products and other traditional remedies and ingredients are imported from abroad.