

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Multiple health and safety violations occurred at the Vancouver Deadpool 2 film set where a stunt performer died two years ago, WorkSafe BC has found.

Joi Harris, a professional motorcycle racer, was attempting a stunt at Jack Poole Plaza on Aug. 14, 2017, when something went horribly wrong. She somehow lost control of the bike, drove off set and crashed through a window across the street.

Harris was an accomplished motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, New York, and billed herself as the first African American woman to ride in sanctioned road races. Deadpool 2 was her first film as a stunt performer, according to movie industry websites.

WorkSafe BC released its incident investigation report into her death Wednesday. It found the production company, TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd., failed in several ways to ensure Harris' safety.

TCF should have put up barriers to prevent Harris from leaving the perimeter of the film set, WorkSafeBC said. Further, Harris' employer should have made sure she was wearing a helmet.

The production company also didn't conduct a risk assessment looking at safety controls, motorcycle speed and equipment limitations, nor did it complete documentation such as a stunt safety inspection checklist, according to WorkSafe BC. The employer also didn't provide a new worker orientation to Harris.

WorkSafe BC is considering an administrative penalty for the production company based on the violations of the Workers Compensation Act and health and safety regulations.

The agency also said it's incorporating the findings from the investigation into its prevention initiatives targeted at the province's film industry.