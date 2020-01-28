VANCOUVER -- A private instructor has been charged in connection to allegations reported by two former students.

Mounties announced the charges Tuesday, following an investigation that began in July.

The Surrey RCMP say two victims came forward, alleging they'd been abused by the instructor when they were youths. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2010 and 2012 in a private residence in the Newton area of Surrey, the RCMP said.

The youth had lessons in the home with a private instructor.

Following an investigation, charges have been approved against the 78-year-old instructor.

Nader Abdulaziz has been charged with two counts of sexual interference.

Officers say they believe there may be more victims, and ask anyone with more information to come forward.

"We understand that reporting sexual interference can be difficult for victims," Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Lindsay O'Ruairc said in a news release announcing the charges.

"Our officers are compassionate and ready to listen, and we have victim services staff who can help support you throughout the process."

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit can be reached at 604-599-0502.