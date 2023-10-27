Prince George RCMP officers won’t face charges over 2020 arrest that led to man’s hospitalization

More than three years after a man was seriously injured during an arrest in Prince George, the BC Prosecution Service says it will not approve charges against the officers involved.

The decision follows an investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog, which recommended charges be considered against two officers who responded to a call about a stolen car on July 30, 2020.

In its February 2022 report, the Independent Investigation Office of B.C. didn’t specify what those charges should be, only saying it found evidence suggesting the officers may have used force while arresting a suspect.

After reviewing the evidence, including statements provided by the arrested man, the BCPS concluded the court would be unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his injuries were caused by excessive force by police.

A major factor in the BCPS’s conclusion was the fact that the man admitted to being intoxicated, falling into a pond and having trouble walking before interacting with officers and a police dog.

THE ARREST

Around 7:30 p.m. on the day of the arrest, Prince George RCMP were called to an area of Old Cariboo Highway near Yellowhead Highway, where someone had spotted a vehicle reportedly stolen from Alberta.

When officers arrived, two women and a man that had been in the car fled into a nearby forest.

According to the BCPS report, one of the women was promptly arrested while the other was apprehended later at a nearby gas station. The man was taken into custody after he was tracked down in the bush.

Prosecutors say the man was initially taken to police cells, but then transferred to hospital due to the high risk of head injuries.

THE INJURIES

According to the report, he was hospitalized for a week for a variety of injuries, including a broken orbital bone, subdural hematoma, fractured cheek, fractured nose, significant soft tissue damage and swelling, abrasions on arms and puncture wounds on his arm, back and left flank.

The puncture wounds, the BCPS says, were related to the use of a police dog during the arrest.

The injuries triggered an IIO investigation, during which the man alleged the responding officers had unleashed a police dog on him and repeatedly struck him in the head and face.

A doctor who weighed in on the investigation said the injuries may have resulted from the alleged assault, or from a fall from standing height.

POTENTIAL CHARGES

The two officers involved could have faced charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon, according to the BCPS.

Ultimately, prosecutors decided the use of force by officers was justified, in part due to evidence that the arrest had “a heightened risk” because the man had “shown himself to be determined to evade” police, and he’d also been carrying an unidentified object.

“The only evidence capable of disproving the justification is from the (arrested man),” reads the report, which highlights evidentiary issues with his account.

A major discrepancy is the fact that he admitted to being high on drugs at the time of the arrest. Another is that he told some doctors the dog was unleashed on him while he was on the run, while others heard he had laid down and surrendered before the dog got involved.

As a result of these inconsistencies in his account, the BCPS says it would be impossible for the court to decide his injuries were the result of unreasonable force.

“There is no substantial likelihood of conviction and no charges have been approved,” it concludes.