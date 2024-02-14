Prince George RCMP investigate 2nd homicide of 2024, say rising gun violence 'concerning'

Mounties in Prince George, B.C., are investigating their second homicide of the year, calling the recent uptick in gun violence in the small northern city "concerning."

Police were near the intersection of Victoria Street and 8th Avenue in the city's downtown core Wednesday morning, investigating after a male victim was found dead from gunshot wounds the night before.

Investigators were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired when they found the victim already dead from his injuries, the Prince George RCMP said in a news release.

The fatal shooting occurred just over a month after a man was shot at an encampment a few blocks away. The victim of that shooting, who police have not named, later died and a 39-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Last week, the RCMP released surveillance images from an armed robbery at a Prince George gas station in which several guns were stolen from a display case inside the business. One suspect was later located but police are still searching for two others in connection with the robbery.

'Targeted' shooting

"The increase in gun violence in Prince George, along with the recent theft of firearms from a gas station, is concerning and our police officers are working tirelessly to apprehend those who are responsible for these crimes," Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the release Wednesday.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with video taken from the scene of Tuesday's deadly shooting between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. to contact police.

"This was a targeted event and there is no increased risk to the general public," Cooper said.