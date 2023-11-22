Prince George RCMP identify victim in suspicious death investigation

Major crime detectives in northern B.C. have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation that began Monday in Prince George.

In a statement Wednesday, the Prince George RCMP serious crimes unit said 33-year-old Harley Raymond Poole was found dead near the intersection of Sintich Road and Highway 97 shortly after 11 a.m.

Mounties say the Prince George man was known to police and there is no increased risk to the public at this time.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have dash camera images of Sintich Road taken between 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday.

"If anyone has any information on this investigation, they can call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line to speak with a police officer," Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the statement.

Sintich Road was closed between Granby Road and Highway 97 for several hours following the discovery of Poole's body.

The police investigation is ongoing in collaboration with the BC Coroners Service.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Poole's cause of death, police said.