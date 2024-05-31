Prince George RCMP ask robbery victim to come forward after video circulates online

Police in Prince George say a video circulating online has prompted them to open an investigation into a violent assault and robbery that apparently took place in the city in early April.

Prince George RCMP said in a news release Friday that they "recently received" the video, which had been shared among users of a social media platform. They did not share the video itself, nor specify the platform where it was circulated.

Police said the video "depicts a young man being thrown to the ground and violently kicked until he is unconscious." His assailant then takes cash from him.

Investigators believe the incident occurred on the 400 block of George Street in the city's downtown, "likely between April 4 and April 6," police said.

Mounties shared a still from the video, which shows the victim lying on the ground as the suspect approaches him. Neither man's face is visible, but police say they're hoping the image will help identify the victim.

"We are encouraging the victim to come forward and speak with a police officer," said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, in the release.

"Our RCMP Victim Services unit is here to help the victims of violent crime navigate traumas they have experienced, and will be here to support this victim if he chooses to come forward."

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300 and quote file number 2024-10980, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.