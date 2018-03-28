

Fans with tickets to the Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good concert scheduled Wednesday in Prince George, B.C. will have to wait a day to see the show.

The concert has been postponed until Thursday, and Wednesday's tickets will be valid then.

The cancellation follows Good's collapse on stage in front of shocked fans in Edmonton.

"As soon as I pulled out my camera to video tape the guitar solo it stopped," a fan told CTV News.

"Then all of a sudden everyone rushed on stage and like five people are carrying Matthew Good off stage."

He said many thought he had a heart attack or stroke, but a post on Good's website said the Canadian rocker has pneumonia. He's taking Wednesday off to rest and recover, after being taken to hospital Tuesday night as a precaution.

The fan said Our Lady Peace singer Raine Maida told the crowd that Good wanted to do the show and tried to push through it.

"So he said, 'We're going to give you a performance, just give us time to set up the stage.'"

Anyone unable to make the show will be entitled to a refund, a post on his website said. Those looking to get their money back, or who require more information, are asked to contact the TicketsNorth Box Office at the CN Centre or by calling 1-855-925-6027.

The next stops on the cross-country tour are March 31 in Kelowna and March 31 in Abbotsford. The bands will then take a break until Canada Day, when they'll take the stage in Timmins, Ont.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim