Prime minster, B.C. premier discuss local flood recovery, relief efforts

The Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan spoke Tuesday about flooding relief efforts as well as how governments can keep citizens safe during the wave of Omicron variant cases.

Trudeau says he and Horgan -- who is the chair of the Council of the Federation -- discussed how provinces and territories can deal with the surge of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Trudeau's office also says a talk will be scheduled with provincial leaders next week on efforts to reduce the health, economic, and social impacts of the variant.

He and Horgan also spoke about B.C's rebuilding efforts after destructive floods hit southern B.C.