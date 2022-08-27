Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
The incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 31 outside a convenience store on Commercial Drive near 10th Avenue, police said in a statement Saturday morning, nearly a month after the assault occurred.
In the video, a man can be seen exiting the store. As soon as he does, a group of five people – three men and two woman – approaches. One of the women throws a drink at the victim, and the three men soon surround him, punching and kicking him before leaving him on the side of the road.
“This is another disturbing assault that appears to have occurred without provocation,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the statement.
“We believe this incident may have been motivated by hate, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes the people in this video to contact our investigators.”
The victim had stopped at the convenience store to buy a drink after celebrating Pride Week events downtown, police said, adding that there was "a brief verbal confrontation" between the man and another person waiting in line, shortly before the attack.
Speaking to reporters Saturday, Visintin said police are not sure whether the verbal confrontation inside the store was related to the attack that happened outside.
She also clarified that homophobic slurs were used during the attack, and said police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
They're asking the public for help identifying the perpetrators.
“The video shows a number of people passing through the area, including people in cars and a cyclist who stopped to help but did not remain on scene when police arrived,” Visintin said. “We’re also asking these people to come forward to tell us what they saw and heard, so we can fully understand what happened.”
Police described the suspects as three men who appear to be in their 20s. One was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants, as well as black shoes that had orange markings. The other two were wearing white T-shirts and dark-coloured shorts, with white shoes.
Anyone who witnessed the attack, has dash-cam video or can identify the people in the video is asked to call investigators at 604-717-9209 or to email hate.crimes@vpd.ca, police said.
